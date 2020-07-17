Gehlot's residence becoming centre of fake audio, attempting character assassination of leaders: BJP's Satish Poonia

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 17 (ANI): Reacting to Congress' allegations of trying to bring down the Rajasthan government, state unit chief of the BJP Satish Poonia on Friday said Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence is becoming a centre of fake audio, attempting character assassination of leaders.

"What happened today was shameful for the politics of Rajasthan that the Chief Minister's residence is becoming a centre of fake audio and attempting character assassination of leaders. Attempts have been made to drag central ministers in the matter," Poonia said.

He said, "Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot can go to any extent to save his chair. It is a peculiar thing that they are blaming BJP for their internal fight. They should worry about themselves. They are blaming BJP and central leadership for their internal feud."

The BJP leader further said, "In Rajasthan, coronavirus is devastating the state but the government is lodged in a resort. This is unfortunate. If the government has a majority then why are they playing politics."

Poonia alleged that Rajasthan government is using Special Operations Group (SOG) and the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to defame the central leadership.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala accused Union Cabinet minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Congress legislator Bhanwarlal Sharma of conspiring to topple the elected government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan and subvert the voters mandate.

Surjewala further informed that the Congress has suspended Sharma and another MLA Vishvendra Singh from the primary membership of the party for their alleged involvement in horse-trading of MLAs and demanded registration of a case against them.

"Yesterday, shocking tapes were aired by the media in which Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, BJP leader Sanjay Jain and Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma spoke about bribing MLAs and bringing down Rajasthan government. Congress has suspended MLAs Bhanwar Lal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh from the primary membership of the party. The party has also issued show-cause notices to them," Surjewala said.

"We demand Rajasthan government and SOG to register FIR and arrest the culprits as plenty of evidence has surfaced now," he further stated.

Surjewala also read out a transcript of alleged audio of horse-trading between rebel MLAs and BJP, stating, "BJP has breached the trust of people. The audio clip reveals horse-trading deal. This is a dark chapter in the history of democracy."

"This time the Narendra Modi government has challenged the wrong state," the Congress leader said.

He alleged that the BJP has been "conspiring to topple Rajasthan government and buy legislators' allegiance."

"BJP has played a role many times in horse-trading. It is clear that instead of battling the China issue and coronavirus pandemic, BJP wants to wrest power politically," he added while addressing a press conference today.

Rajasthan Congress continues to remain in turmoil after simmering differences between Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came out in the open.

On July 14, Pilot was sacked from the posts of Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and state PCC president.

Gehlot has blamed the BJP for attempting to destabilise the state government by poaching MLAs.

A controversy had broken out in Rajasthan after SOG sent a notice to Pilot to record his statement in the case registered by SOG in the alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the state. (ANI)

