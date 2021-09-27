Get ready, TMC is going to Goa: Abhishek Banerjee

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 27 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday said the party will explore political opportunities outside West Bengal and will enter the poll scene in Goa in the coming days.

Addressing a public meeting in Bhabanipur, Banerjee said, "This election is not only to vote for Mamata Banerjee. See the condition of India. There are five or six national parties but among those only TMC has the courage to fight on the street and take the issues forward. It is not just for Bhabanipur, you are giving your verdict for Delhi. People will give votes for TMC to bring changes in Delhi."

Bhabanipur bypoll, scheduled on September 30 has become a prestige battle for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is presently not an MLA.

Notably, Mamata Banerjee was defeated by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari in the Nandigram constituency in the Assembly elections held earlier this year.

Following this, the Bhabanipur Assembly seat was vacated by the West Bengal Agriculture Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay in May, making way for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to contest from Bhabanipur seat as a move to continue to hold her post.



The Diamond Harbour MP said not only in West Bengal, but TMC will also register a victory in other states in the coming days

"We have already started work in Tripura and Assam. Get ready...In the coming days, TMC is going to Goa. I will go to UP, Haryana and Gujarat. You (BJP) cannot stop us. With the image of Mamata Banerjee, we will fight and take you out of Delhi," he said.

The TMC leader alleged that BJP-ruled centre is using the central agencies to scare the political opponents.

"BJP is not able to fight politically with TMC. So they are bringing agencies to intimidate us. They have sent me five ED notice... If they send me 50 such notices still I will not bow down my head," Banerjee added.

Meanwhile, sources said that former Goa Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Luizinho Faleiro will join the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday. He is likely to hold a press conference today where he may announce his departure from the party.

Assembly elections in Goa are due early next year. (ANI)

