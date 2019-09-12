Kapil Sibal (File photo)
Get to work on issues that matter: Kapil Sibal tells PM Modi

ANI | Updated: Sep 12, 2019 11:01 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Thursday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks that some people feel that the country will get back to 16th century no sooner they hear the word "OM" and "cow", while urging him to "get to work on issues that matter."
The Congress leader urged the Prime Minister to worry about universities instead of making politically charged statements on "Om" and "Cow".
"Modiji: Instead of politically charged statements on Om and the Cow worry about our Universities! First time since 2012: No Indian University in the top 300 World University Rankings list (Times Higher Education ). Get to work on issues that matter," Sibal said in a tweet.
On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that it is unfortunate that some people feel that the country will get back to 16th century no sooner they hear the word "OM" and "cow".
The Prime Minister was speaking at the inauguration of 'Swachhta Hi Seva' Programme 2019, National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP), and National Artificial Insemination Programme at Mathura on Wednesday.
"It is unfortunate for the country that for some their hair will raise as soon as they hear words like "Om" and "Cow". They think that the country will now get back to the 16th century. Such knowledge! ...those who are bent upon destroying the nation have left no stone unturned," said Modi. (ANI)

