Goa's former deputy Chief Minister Vijai Sardesai. (file photo)

GFP chief challenges Goa CM to campaign in Karnataka, clarify stand on Mahadayi

ANI | Updated: Nov 18, 2019 18:04 IST

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Goa Forward Party (GFP) President Vijai Sardesai on Monday challenged Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to campaign for the upcoming by-polls in Karnataka">Karnataka and publically repeat that he wouldn't allow a single drop of Mahadayi water to be diverted.
"I challenge Dr Pramod Sawant to campaign in Karnataka">Karnataka by-elections and publicly state that he wouldn't allow a single drop of Mahadayi water to be diverted. Last month he canvassed in Maharashtra assembly polls and bought property too," Sardesai tweeted.
Sardesai also compared Sawant's leadership in the state to pale rice water and claimed that Sawant does not have any clout with BJP's central leadership to benefit Goa in the ongoing conflict over Kalasa-Banduri Nala project.
The former chief minister had, on Thursday, also demanded Sawant's resignation for allegedly failing to protect the Mahadayi River.
Karnataka">Karnataka, Goa, and Maharashtra have conflicting interests on the issue of sharing Mahadayi river water. While the river originates in Karnataka">Karnataka, a major part of it flows in Goa and briefly in Maharashtra.
The Karnataka">Karnataka government has sought the release of 7.56 TMC feet water from the Mahadayi river for the Kalasa-Banduri Nala project.
The Kalasa-Banduri Nala diversion project is being undertaken by Karnataka">Karnataka to improve drinking water supply to the twin cities of Hubballi-Dharwad and the districts of Belagavi and Gadag. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 18:47 IST

