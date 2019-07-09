Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ashok Tanwar clash over formation of Election Management Committee

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): The faction-ridden Haryana Congress has been riled by yet another clash between two senior leaders - Haryana Congress president Ashok Tanwar and General Secretary in-charge of the State Ghulam Nabi Azad.

The war of words persists between the two senior leaders over the Election Management Committee formed by Tanwar.

Azad has stayed the formation of the committee while Tanwar has said that there is no intrusion in the domain of All India Congress Committee (AICC).

"There is no District Congress Committee (DCC) in Haryana and coordination committee is defunct. There is a need to prepare for the election, which is slated to be held later this year," Tanwar said. (ANI)