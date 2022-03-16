Ghulam Nabi Azad likely to meet Sonia Gandhi tomorrow over G-23 proposals; Rahul-Priyanka to sit in

New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Following the poll debacle of Congress in five states and a row and accountability over leadership, senior Congress leader and member of the dissident "G-23" group of leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, is likely to meet party chief Sonia Gandhi at 10 Janpath on Thursday.

Sources said Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also be present at tomorrow's meeting. Azad's meeting with the Gandhis carries much significance amid dissatisfaction of G-23 leaders over the working style of the Congress leadership.

It is believed that Azad will present the final proposal of the G-23 members before the party's high command. The future of G23 will be decided after Azad's meeting with Sonia Gandhi.

Azad hosted a number of G-23 leaders at his residence here today. Among those seen arriving at his residence included Kapil Sibal, Shashi Tharoor, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Anand Sharma, Manish TewariMani Shankar Aiyar, PJ Kurien, Parneet Kaur, Sandeep Dikshit and Raj Babbar.

According to sources, today's meeting was set to be held at the residence of Kapil Sibal, who had invited the leaders of G-23 and other parties to his residence for dinner but the venue was shifted to Azad's residence after Sibal's recent "attack" on the Gandhis. Sibal had after the Congress' rout in five assembly polls had given an interview to a newspaper said that it was time for a leadership change in the party and for someone else other than the Gandhis to head the Congress.

According to sources, the Congress leadership is extremely unhappy with Kapil Sibal and also with Anand Sharma. A middle way can be found only after the meeting of Azad and Sonia Gandhi, said sources. (ANI)