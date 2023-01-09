'Ghulam Nabi Azad must decide if he is with Modi Sarkar or Secular Parties: Jairam Ramesh

New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): All India Congress Committee general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Monday asked rebel leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to decide 'if he is with Modi Sarkar or secular parties'.

Buoyed by the return of members to the party who had earlier Joined Azad's Party, Jairam Ramesh said, "Members of Ghulam Nabi Azad's party have returned to Congress, they had just left for a month's holiday with Azad".

"Ghulam Nabi Azad must decide if he is with Modi Sarkar or secular parties," Ramesh added.

Ghulam Nabi Azad after severing ties with the grand old party on August 26, 2022, launched his own political outfit-Democratic Azad Party in Jammu last year.

"Everyone is welcome in the party. Those who believe in the ideology of Bharat Jodo Yatra, are welcome. We have not put restrictions on anyone. Azad Sahab has to take a decision. He had endorsed the certificate of secularism to the Congress," Jairam Ramesh added. (ANI)