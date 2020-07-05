Ghulam Nabi Azad posts videos, says Ladakh BJP leaders talking of Chinese intrusion

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday used statements given by BJP leaders from the Ladakh region to slam the Centre over its handling of the tensions created by China in Eastern Ladakh.

The senior Congress leader tweeted videos of BJP MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Dorje Angchuk, president of BJP for Leh District and Konchok Stanzin, Executive Councillor of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Council talking of Chinese intrusions.

"These are the words of Dorje Angchuk, president of BJP for Leh District. He is saying that the Chinese have intruded into Ladakh and are creating problems. Don't dare to claim he is a congress worker," Azad said.

"Listen (to) the words of Konchok Stanzin, Executive Councillor of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Council of BJP represents Pangong, Chushul, Phobrang, Hot Spring, Galwan Valley, entire area intruded by China. He is born at the bank of Pangong lake Lukung Phobrang. He is a staunch BJP leader," Azad added.

"Look what Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, BJP MP from Ladakh is saying about continuous intrusions by China. Is he also a Congressman ?" Azad asked in another tweet. (ANI)

