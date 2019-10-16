Ghulam Nabi Azad speaks to ANI in New Delhi on Wednesday [Photo/ANI]
Ghulam Nabi Azad slams detention of NCP chief Farooq Abdullah

ANI | Updated: Oct 16, 2019 12:17 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday slammed the decision to detain National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, saying, "There has been no democracy in the country for the last six years. No government has behaved in such a manner with other political parties and its leaders."
"This does not happen in a democratic country. The world was proud of India's democracy. This government is suppressing the voices of the people. We have a right to hold political activities and raise our concerns. This has happened for the first time since independence that political leaders have been put behind bars for doing nothing. I condemn this act by the government. There has been no democracy in the country for the last six years. No government has behaved in such a manner with other political parties and its leaders," he said.
Abdullah was detained at his house in Srinagar at around 10:30 today morning.
Ghulam Nabi Azad, the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, was also critical of the detention of Abdullah's daughter and sister for protesting against the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories.
"It is sad that the family of political leaders like Farooq Abdullah were arrested by the police for holding a silent protest. They were just sitting quietly in the park holding placards. Not only that, several other small leaders who do not have any charges against them have also been put behind bars. The female protesters were manhandled by the police and were locked up in the Central Jail. This kind of behaviour by the Centre is unacceptable," he further stated.
"I condemn this. The central government has withdrawn the provisions of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir to bag votes. This is not right," the Congress leader added.
Notably, many political leaders, including Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah have been placed under detention or house arrest since August.
People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti was also detained.
Further targeting the Modi government, Azad said that terrorism has got a fillip in India after the BJP came to power.
"Terrorism has got a fillip ever since BJP came to power at the Centre because they could not handle the situation, they have no clue about Jammu and Kashmir politics except sloganeering. In Jammu and Kashmir, militancy is on the rise because of the mishandling of affairs by the BJP government." (ANI)

