Ghulam Nabi Azad terms Triple Talaq Bill as 'politically motivated'

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday strongly opposed the Triple Talaq Bill in Rajya Sabha and termed it "politically motivated".

"This law is politically motivated, so minorities are occupied in fighting amongst themselves. Husband and wife will hire lawyers against each other. Land will be sold in order to pay lawyers," Azad said.

"By the time jail term will be over, they will be bankrupt. When they will come out of jail, they will either commit suicide or become dacoits and thieves. That is the intention of your Bill," he added.

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that the central government is bringing the law on triple talaq for the social, financial and constitutional empowerment of Muslim women in the country.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019, popularly known as the Triple Talaq Bill, proposes to protect the rights of married Muslim women by prohibiting the practice of divorce by pronouncing talaq by their husbands. It has been passed by the Lok Sabha.

The Bill proposes to make the triple talaq as a cognizable offence. It also provides allowance to victim women and their dependent children. (ANI)

