Giriraj Singh bats for law to control population

By Gaurav Arora

New Delhi [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Union Minister Giriraj Singh along with RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Sunday took part in 'Samadhan Padayatra' and called for a law to control the population in the country.

"This Jansankhya Samadhan Foundation yatra has completed around 100 km. Now it is turning into a movement to bring in a law to control population," Singh told media persons here.

He later went on to highlight that India's GDP was higher than China in 1978. However, due to "growing population and limited resources" it started reducing.

"Today in China, 9 to 11 children are born in a minute, but in India, approximately 29 to 33 children are born in a minute. This law is necessary for the development of the country," said Singh. (ANI)

