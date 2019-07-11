Giriraj Singh expresses concerns about India's rising population

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Union Minister Giriraj Singh seems to have courted controversy again on Thursday when he expressed concerns about the rising population in the country and linked it to religion.

The Union Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Singh posted his views on Twitter stating that population explosion is disturbing social harmony and balance in the country.

His post in Hindi translates as, "Population explosion in India is disturbing social harmony and balance. Religious interference is also a reason related to population control. Like in 1947, India is heading towards division on the basis of culture. Every political party should come forward to make laws regarding population control."

Incidentally, today is World Population Day. (ANI)

