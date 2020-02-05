Giriraj Singh lauds decision to form trust for Ram Temple construction

New Delhi (Delhi) [India], Feb 5 (ANI): Union Minister Giriraj Singh has hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement regarding the formation of 'Shri Ram Janambhoomi Tirath Kshetra' trust and slammed Congress for delaying the issue in courts for many years.

Speaking to ANI, Union Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairy, and Fisheries said, "We have waited for this moment for years. Congress had delayed the Ram temple construction and obstructed the issue in courts for years".

"When we used to raise slogan- 'Mandir wahin Banayenge ' (We will construct the temple), Congress used to mock us by asking the date for construction of Ram Temple. Today, we have announced the dates and formed 'Sri Ram Janambhoomi Tirath Kshetra' trust. Now there will be a grand temple of Lord Rama at Ayodhya", the senior BJP leader added.

He also asserted that this is the beginning of 'Ram Rajya' in the country and said, "Today in parliament, when Prime Minister Modi announced the scheme for the development of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, I thought as if Lord Rama has made him the Prime Minister for this day."

Today in Lok Sabha Prime Minister Modi had announced the formation of a trust for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Speaking in the lower house of Parliament, he said, "We have readied a scheme for the development of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. A trust has been formed, it is called 'Sri Ram Janambhoomi Tirath Kshetra."

Prime Minister's announcement was lauded with loud slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' from the members of the ruling party. (ANI)