Give a chance to Yediyurappa for corruption-free government: Amit Shah in Karnataka

Bellary (Karnataka)[India], February 23 (ANI): Sounding poll bugle in Karnataka which goes to Assembly polls later this year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged the people to give a chance to former chief minister BS Yediyurappa for forming a corruption-free government.

He said that Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) are dynastic parties and such parties can never work for the welfare of the people.

Addressing a "Vijay Sankalp Samavesh" in Karnataka's Bellary, the Home Minister said, "BJP is fighting for a complete majority in Karnataka. The people of Karnataka are resolved to make lotus bloom again. On one side it's Modi Ji's BJP and on other side, it's Rahul Baba's tukde tukde gang Congress."

Shah at 'Vijay Sankalp Samavesh' said that Congress and JDS will never be able to benefit common people and work for the upliftment of those in poverty.

"Give a chance to Yediyurappa and we will give you a corruption-free government. Congress and JDS are dynastic parties and such parties can never work for the welfare of the people. Every vote polled for JDS will benefit the Congress party, and every vote polled for Congress will benefit Siddaramaiah and his ATM government in Delhi," he said.



He took potshots at the internal fight and differences in Congress. Shah said, "There is only one position of CM. Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar are fighting each other for it. This fighting will not help the people of the state. If the welfare of Karnataka is to be done, then only the BJP government has to be formed in the state, only then the state will develop."

Slamming the Opposition who said that abrogation of Article 370 will lead to a bloodbath, the Home Minister said, "Rahul Gandhi claimed, on abrogation of Article 370, that it could lead to a bloodbath. However, no one dared to even pelt a stone."

He further said that the Modi government banned the Popular Front of India (PFI).

"However, when Congress ruled, 1,700 cases against the PFI were withdrawn," he added.

The Karnataka elections are likely to be held in April-May 2023. (ANI)

