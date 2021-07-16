Give befitting reply to opposition jibes on COVID vaccines, ensure all above 18 get jabs, Nadda tells UP BJP leaders

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Taking on the opposition, Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda on Friday asked party leaders in Uttar Pradesh to give a befitting reply to those "who misled people" on COVID vaccination.

Nadda, who addressed the meeting of the UP working committee as part of preparations for assembly polls early next year, asked party workers to reach out to people to expose opposition parties including the Congress and Samajwadi Party.

Nadda began his speech by slamming Samajwadi Party leader and former UP CM, Akhilesh Yadav, who had called COVID vaccine as BJP's vaccine.

Nadda, who participated in the meeting through video conference, did not name Yadav and said he was a leader of a "narrow mindset".

"Give 'muthtod jawab' (befitting reply) to BJP vaccine jibe by ensuring vaccination to everyone above 18 years. One of the UP leaders called it the BJP vaccine. It is another thing that his father got vaccinated and he too got the jab eventually. However, by this statement of his, he showed the narrowness of his vision. Compare what the PM did. Those with such narrow mindset, can they run UP? UP will give them befitting reply," Nadda said.

He referred to the COVID vaccination drive and compared it with that with TB, polio and chickenpox vaccination drives carried out by past governments.

He accused Congress of delaying vaccines for such diseases and said while former union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had worked for the success of TB vaccination, the Modi government had taken major steps to boost vaccination against COVID-19.

"Desh ke Kuch neta jo mandbuddhi hai kya jawab dain (what will you say to dumb politicians). One of them said that we should not be treated like rats and guinea pigs. This is the language these leaders used. They said there has not been a third-stage trial," Nadda said, referring to remarks of a Congress leader.

He compared the rule of BSP and SP governments to that of BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

"This is the same UP that was in the grip of communalism and appeasement, corruption, dynasty politics. Today, we speak about progress. In the last four years, it has become one of the leading states of the country. Be it SP or BSP, UP has rejected them. They have been restricted to homes. And now workers of BJP have a greater responsibility towards people," Nadda said.

Nadda said Uttar Pradesh was earlier counted among Bimaru states and urged the leaders to know the past to make out the difference that the BJP government has brought about.

"Bimaru's U is now second in Ease of Doing Business rankings," he said.

Nadda asked BJP leaders to remember "political tourists" in the state and also periods like Muzaffarnagar riots and curfews.

"Today, we talk about expressways. Have you ever thought about expressways in UP," he asked.

Listing out central government schemes, he asked party leaders to ensure these are effectively implemented on the ground.

With farmers' protest against three farm laws an issue in the agriculture-dominated state, Nadda asked every elected representatives of the party to work for the success of Farmers Produce Organisations.

"Time will never forgive if our MPs and MLAs do not engage in making it successful," the BJP chief said.

"Krishi Bhawan officials won't decide how this Rs one lakh crore agriculture infrastructure fund for modernizing mandis and for FPOs is used. It will be on your request that this will be spent," Nadda said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always worked for improving the lives of farmers and 2.80 crore farmers have received payment under PM Samman Nidhi.

"Think what if BJP and PM Modi weren't there. I am comparing seven years before our government came to power and notice the change," he said.

Earlier, UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh took potshots at Priyanka Gandhi over her visit to the state today.

"Priyanka Gandhi is coming here after months. They were missing during COVID-19. The opposition role is of derailing. I urge all of you to expose the opposition," he said.

Union ministers Ajay Mishra Teni, Kaushal Kishore, Mahendra Nath Pandey, Smriti Irani, V K Singh, Sanjay Balyan, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, SPS Baghel were among those present at the meeting. Others attended it virtually. (ANI)