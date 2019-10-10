Give full majority to BJP, three-fourth to alliance with Shiv Sena: Amit Shah

Tuljapur (Maharashtra), Oct 10 (ANI): Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday urged the people of Maharashtra to give full majority to the party in the assembly polls and three-fourth majority to the ruling alliance that has Shiv Sena, saying it was the first election after the repeal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing an election rally here, Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the courageous decision to repeal Article 370 within weeks of assuming office in his second term and the verdict should reflect people's support for the move.

"This election is not about defeat or victory. It is the first election after the repeal of Article 370. This is the election to support the courageous decision of PM Modi. There should be government here with full majority to the BJP and three-fourth to the alliance of (Shiv) Sena and BJP. We need this blessing from the people of Maharashtra. I have come here for this," he said.

Shah said the Congress and the NCP have accepted defeat before the elections and took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his visit abroad ahead of the elections.

"Rahulji goes abroad on a trip; state leaders do not move around. Only Pawarji is touring," said Shah.

BJP is contesting 150 of 288 seats in Maharashtra and Shiv Sena is contesting 124.

Shah said Prime Minister Modi had enhanced the country's image and when he speaks in Hindi at the UN, it evokes a sense of pride among people. (ANI)

