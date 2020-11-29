Give in writing that Bangladeshis, Rohingyas have to be evicted and see govt's response: Amit Shah to Owaisi

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 29 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday asked All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi to give in writing that Bangladeshis and Rohingyas have to be evicted and then see the central government's response.

While addressing a press conference here, Shah said, "Whenever the matter of Bangladeshis and Rohingyas is discussed in parliament, who takes their side? People know it."

"When I take action, they create a ruckus in Parliament. Have you not seen how loud he cries? Tell them to give in writing that Bangladeshis and Rohingyas have to be evicted. I will do it. Only talking of it during the election is not sufficient. When the matter of evicting them is discussed in Parliament, who takes their side? The people of this country know it. People have seen it on live TV," Shah said in response to Owaisi's remark "If there're illegal Rohingyas here, what is the Home Minister doing?'

Shah asserted Hyderabad should be freed from the 'Nizam culture'.

"We will free Hyderabad from the 'Nizam culture' and work towards constructing a modern city based on democratic principles. We will take it away from dynastic politics without any appeasement," he said.

Shah said that Hyderabad has the potential to become an IT hub. "Infrastructure development has to be done by the municipal corporation even though funds are given by the State and Centre. The current corporation under Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) and Congress is the biggest impediment to this," he added.

Attacking ruling TRS, Shah said, "A citizen charter was promised to be given but nobody knows what happened about that. 32,000 water connections were promised but were not given. Ayushman Yojana was resisted for political reasons. When Hyderabad was facing difficulties where was Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao?"

Union Home Minister said he is confident the Mayor of Hyderabad will be from the BJP.

"I want to thank people of Hyderabad for showing immense support to BJP. I am confident after roadshow that this time BJP is not fighting to increase its seats or strengthen its presence, but this time Mayor of Hyderabad will be from our party," Shah said at a press conference after holding a roadshow at Warasiguda in Secunderabad ahead of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Earlier, Shah offered prayers at Bhagyalakshmi Temple in Old City, Hyderabad.

Voting will be held in 150 wards in the GHMC polls on December 1 and the results will be declared on December 4.

In the last GHMC election, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi won in 99 wards. AIMIM bagged 44, with the remaining seven wards won by other parties and independents. (ANI)