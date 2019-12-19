"Give up agitational path", says WB Governor to Mamata Banerjee on anti-CAA protest

New Delhi [India], Dec 19 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Thursday asked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to "give up the agitational path in the interest of peace so that normalcy returns and suffering of people is contained" as the apex court on Wednesday refused to stay the implementation of the Citizenship Law.

Taking to Twitter, Governor Dhankhar said, "Now that the Supreme Court is seized of the challenge to the validity of Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 and has granted no stay, I appeal all to give up the agitational path in the interest of peace so that normalcy returns and suffering of people is contained."

In another tweet, the West Bengal governor also expressed willingness to visit violence-hit areas of the state and called for a "serious focus" on the prevailing situation.

"To Chief Secretary and DGP, I flagged issues of concern. The situation calls for serious focus. Though satisfied with a briefing, this was not for the grim worrisome situation. Hope invigorated efforts will be made. Seek to visit violence-hit areas to bolster people's confidence," he wrote on a micro-blogging site.

Yesterday also, Governor Dhankar had expressed hope that CM Banerjee would enter into a dialogue with him.

"I have no doubt that the Honourable Chief Minister would also enter into a dialogue with me. That dialogue will be beneficial for both of us and it will be in the interest of West Bengal. And it will serve a large constitutional purpose," he had said.

The Citizenship Amendment Act grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

