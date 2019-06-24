Give us our 'Old India' back, says Azad in RS

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): In a veiled dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Gulab Nabi Azad on Monday mocked his idea of "New India" saying "old India" had no hatred, anger and lynchings.

He urged him to return to "Old India" where people of all religions live in peace.

"I request you to keep New India to yourself and give us our Old India where there was love and culture. Hindus used to feel the pain when Muslims and Dalits used to get hurt. When something used to get into eyes of Hindus, Muslims and Dalits used to shed tears for them," he said opening the discussion on the President's address from the Opposition side.

Elaborating on the difference between two ideas, he said, "In Old India, there was no hatred, anger or lynching. New India is one where humans are enemies of each other."

Azad's remarks come against the backdrop of the lynching of 22-year-old Tabrez in Jharkhand after he was allegedly forced to recite "Jai Shri Ram" and "Jai Hanuman".

"You won't be scared of animals in a jungle but you'll be scared of humans in a colony. Give us India where Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians live for each other," Azad said.

Opposition parties including the Congress have accused the ruling BJP of disrupting communal harmony.

As per the statistics of the Ministry of Home Affairs, 45 persons were killed in 40 cases of mob lynching across nine states between 2014 and March 3, 2018. (ANI)

