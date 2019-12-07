Given evidence about party leaders behind defeat of BJP candidates in Maharashtra polls: Khadse

Jalgaon (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 7 (ANI): BJP leader Eknath Khadse on Saturday said that he has given names of BJP leaders, who were responsible for the defeat of party candidates in the assembly polls, to Maharashtra unit chief Chandrakant Patil.

Khadse attended the meeting of BJP's North Maharashtra core committee.

Khadse said he has given names and "provided evidence to Patil about leaders who were responsible for the party's defeat" and also demanded action against them.

Earlier on Wednesday, Khadse had said that some leaders of the party were responsible for the defeat of party candidate Pankaja Munde and his daughter Rohini Khadse in the assembly polls in the state.

"People from BJP itself worked against their own candidates. They are responsible for the defeat of Pankaja Munde and Rohini Khadse. I have given their names to the party and requested disciplinary action against them," Khadse had said.

In place of Khadse, BJP had given the ticket to his daughter Rohini Khadse in the assembly polls. (ANI)

