Giving free food grains, jabs sans any corruption shows grit of govt: Amit Shah

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 27 (ANI): Hailing the decision of the Centre to extend Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) for six months till September and ramp up the COVID-19 vaccination drive, Union Minister Amit Shah said that providing free food grains and vaccines to crores of countrymen without any corruption through technology shows the determination and power of the government.

Today, Shah inaugurated the new office of the Housing Board and Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC) in Chandigarh. Along with this, Shah laid the foundation stones of various development projects in Urban Park, Sector 17.

Speaking at the event today, Shah said, "The government has decided to extend the PMGKAY scheme, which gives 5 kilograms of free food grains per month to 80 crore people, for the next 6 months."



"Giving free food grains and vaccines to crores of countrymen without any corruption through technology shows the determination and power of PM Modi Ji. While being the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he had worked to bring the modern techniques of urban development to the grassroots. And after becoming the Prime Minister, he wished to develop modern cities with his vision. He started the work culture of having a uniform urban development across the country with the concept of Smart City," he said.

The Union Home Minister exuded confidence that the Integrated Command and Control Centre in Chandigarh will prove to be a milestone in the coming times in making Chandigarh the most disciplined and modern city in the country. "All the children up to class 12th should also visit this centre so that discipline and culture are inculcated in them," he said.

Mentioning that Chandigarh is one of the most developed cities in the category of modern and planned cities, the Home Minister said that when the city is settled, the needs change with time and those who do not change with the times, cannot keep themselves relevant.

"I congratulate the Chandigarh Administration for continuing to keep pace with the times. The Modi government is working diligently for the parallel development of the Union Territories. We are committed to realising the vision of Smart City by providing world-class facilities to the residents of Chandigarh," he said. (ANI)

