Glad that 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' came together to defeat BJP's attempt to undermine democracy: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Extending wishes to newly-sworn in Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that he felt glad to see that 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' (MVA) has come together to defeat the BJP's attempt to undermine the democracy.

Expressing regret over not attending the swearing-in ceremony of Maharashtra cabinet today, Gandhi said, "The events leading up to the government formation in Maharashtra have set a dangerous precedent for our democracy. I am glad that Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi has come together to defeat the BJP's attempt to undermine our democracy. The people of Maharashtra have high expectations from the coalition and I am confident that it will provide them with a stable, secular and pro-poor government."

In a letter dedicated to Thackeray, the Congress leader further said, "I offer you my best wishes and congratulations on taking oath as Chief Minister of Maharashtra. I regret that I am unable to be present at the function."

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh also not attended the ceremony.

Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari at a grand ceremony held at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. (ANI)

