Global Investors Summit to open doors of new possiblities: Yogi Adityanath

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 6 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that the grand Global Investors Summit will open doors of new possibilities for the youth of the state by bringing in massive investments in various sectors.

"The youth will no longer have to run after other countries of the world for employment, nor will they have to go to other states of India to find jobs," said the Chief Minister.

Yogi was addressing the 11th convocation of GLA University on Monday, where he said that under the leadership of PM Modi, the National Education Policy has been formulated keeping in mind the bright future of the youth of the country and added that the youth should not confine themselves to procuring degrees only and should move beyond with a multidimensional approach.

The Chief Minister also called upon the educational institutions to conduct research on the activities related to social, economic and traditions of their geographical areas to speed up development in those areas.

Congratulating the students during the convocation, the Chief Minister said that educational institutions should give information about the schemes of the Central Government and the State Government in their syllabus, adding that schemes especially related to youth and students should be part of the curriculum.

"If a student wants to start a startup, then information about PM Mudra Yojana and Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarozgar Yojana should be available at the level of educational institutions itself," he said. The Chief Minister also informed the students about schemes like PM Internship, CM Internship and Abhyudaya.

Adding that Uttar Pradesh has the largest base of MSMEs, Yogi said, "We have to pay attention to the quality and packaging of our products. Had the previous governments paid attention to the field of technical education in UP, today, the state would have been a hub of technical skills."



"Today, goods worth Rs 1.60 lakh crores are being exported every year in UP. There is a huge potential for startups in this field. But for this, the educational institutions will have to come forward and provide training. Educational institutions should enter into an MoU with another educational institution to exchange knowledge", he added.

The Chief Minister informed that massive investment is on the anvil in 25 sectors of the state, which will create lakhs of jobs for the youth and urged educational institutions to prepare their students for this.

At the same time, he also appealed to the students to achieve heights in life at every level, but not to break the relation with heritage.

"We have to be ready for the new future physically, mentally and intellectually," he said.

Referring to Ram Manohar Lohia, he said that the eminent socialist thinker considered Lord Krishna, Ram and Shiva as the three basic pillars of the public life of India. Krishna connected India from East to West, Ram from North to South and the cultural and geographical boundary of this country is determined by the 12 Jyotirlinga temples of Lord Shiva sitting across the country.

Referring to Taittiriya Upanishad, the Chief Minister asked the students to follow the path of 'Satyam Vad, Dharmam Chara'.

"We have to see how we can practice truth in our lives. When a person speaks something and does something else, then his credibility is at stake. If someone does not believe in himself, how will the society, the country and the world believe him."

During the convocation, 47 students were awarded PhD degrees, 561 Masters degress and 2085 Bachelor's degrees.

Cabinet Minister Chaudhary Laxmi Narayan, Yogendra Upadhyay, Chancellor Narayan Das Aggarwal, Vice Chancellor Prof. Durg Singh Chauhan, Vice Chancellor Prof. Falguni Gupta and a large number of students and parents were present. The Vice-Chancellor presented the Annual Progress Report of the University. (ANI)

