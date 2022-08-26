GNA's DNA has been modi-fied, Jairam Ramesh takes jibe at Ghulam Nabi Azad

New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Friday took a jibe at Ghulam Nabi Azad, who announced his exit from the party earlier today, and stated that a man who has been treated with the greatest respect has betrayed the party leadership by his vicious personal attacks which reveals his true character.



In a tweet without mentioning Azad's name, Jairam Ramesh said that GNA's (probable reference to Azad) DNA has been modi-fied.



"A man who has been treated by the greatest respect by the Congress leadership has betrayed it by his vicious personal attacks which reveals his true character. GNA's DNA has been modi-fied," tweeted the Congress General Secretary in charge of Communications.

The veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday resigned from all posts of the party citing the "immaturity" of Rahul Gandhi whom he blamed for "demolishing the consultative mechanism" in the party.

In a hard-hitting 5 page note to party interim president Sonia Gandhi, Azad claimed that a coterie runs the party while she was just a nominal head and all the major decisions were taken by "Shri Rahul Gandhi or rather worse his security guards and PAs".



The development comes days after Azad resigned from the organisational post of Jammu and Kashmir.

Recounting his long association with the Congress and his close relationship with Indira Gandhi, Azad said the situation in the Congress party has reached a point of "no return."

"The entire organisational election process is a farce and a sham. At no place anywhere in the country have elections been held at any level of the organisation. Handpicked lieutenants of the AICC has been coerced to sign on lists prepared by the coterie that runs the AICC sitting in 24 Akbar Road," Azad wrote.

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi, Azad wrote, "Since the 2019 elections the situation in the party has only worsened. After. Rahul Gandhi stepped down in a 'huff' and not before insulting all the senior Party functionaries who have given their lives to the party in a meeting of the extended Working Committee, you took over as interim President. A position that you have continue to hold even today for the past three years."

Azad said that it was "worse still the 'remote control model' that demolished the institutional integrity of the UPA government now got applied to the Indian National Congress."

He continued the attack on Rahul Gandhi but praised Sonia Gandhi for playing "sterling" role as Congress President in both the UPA governments.

Azad's resignation comes ahead of the 2024 elections and after indications that elections to the post of Congress chief would be postponed yet again. Congress top leadership has announced a 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. (ANI)

