Go and control situation in Delhi instead of chanting my name: Owaisi to G Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Feb 25 (ANI): AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday lashed out at Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy, and said that the minister should go and control the situation in Delhi instead of having sweets in Owaisi's name here.

"He (MoS Kishan Reddy) must go to Delhi and control the situation there, instead he is sitting in Hyderabad, praising me and eating sweets in my name. It is the second day of riots and violence in the capital of the country and the Minister is sitting here and is blaming others instead of controlling the situation there," said Owaisi.

Owaisi was responding to remarks made by Reddy during a press conference on the violence in Delhi.

"Not just one, even if lakhs of Asaduddin Owaisi come up, the CAA will not be taken back," the minister had said.

At least 10 people, including a Delhi Police head constable, have lost their lives and more than 150 have been injured in communal violence in North-East Delhi that started on Monday. (ANI)

