"Go to court, if have evidence": Amit Shah rubbishes Congress' '40 pc commission' allegation in Karnataka

Hassan (Karnataka) [India], April 24 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday hit back at Rahul Gandhi over his allegations of terming Bommai government in karnataka as '40 per cent commission BJP government' and said if the Congress have evidence they should go to the court.

Shah said on Monday after he held a roadshow in Sakleshpur in Hassan district.

Amit Shah also reacted to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegation of a '40 per cent commission government functioning in Karnataka, terming the allegations as baseless.

"They can talk about it and should go to court if they have concrete evidence. Neither there's any probe nor there's any case. How will people believe in such baseless allegations?" he said.

Shah further expressed his confidence in the upcoming Karnataka elections and said that Bharatiya Janata Party would form the government with an absolute majority.



Talking to ANI, during the roadshow, Shah said, "Congress has a casteist nature, BJP is taking every sector along with it. We'll form the govt in Karnataka with an absolute majority".



Rahul Gandhi while campaigning in the state had alleged that the BJP government in Karnataka takes 40 per cent commission. "BJP govt is the most corrupt in India, they take 40% commission...the same money was used to steal MLAs of previous govt. Will the PM tell about source of money used to buy MLAs in Goa, MP, Karnataka, Northeast...",

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday hit out at the incumbent BJP regime in Karnataka, claiming the "40 per cent commission government" will be reduced to 40 seats in the May 10 Assembly elections.

Addressing a roadshow in Vijayapura, Rahul said, "The Congress will form the government in Karnataka with 150 seats while 40 per cent commission government of the BJP will be reduced to 40 seats."

Amit Shah is on a three-day visit to Karnataka that started on Sunday. Earlier in the day, he offered prayers at Sri Chamundeshwari Devi Temple in Karnataka's Mysuru.

Ahead of the Assembly elections in Karnataka, Bharatiya Janata Party which is in power in the only southern state seems to throw all its efforts into the poll campaign aiming for the second consecutive term.

The party's mega election campaign is likely to get a boost with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the State on April 29.

According to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, PM Modi will start his campaign from Belgavi. He will visit Chikodi, Kittur and Kudachi in Belagavi, one of the biggest districts of Karnataka. Prime Miniter will also visit Uttara Kannada district. The PM will also visit the poll-bound State on May 3.

The 224-seat Assembly will go to polls on May 10 and the votes will be counted on May 13. (ANI)

