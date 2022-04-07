Goa: AAP slams BJP over 'high water, power bills; demands rollback of revised water tariff

Panaji (Goa) [India], April 6 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party Goa unit on Wednesday slammed the BJP government on Wednesday over the 'high water and power bills', demanding that the state government withdraw the free water distribution scheme and roll back the revised tariff immediately.

All India Vice President of AAP Youth Wing and State Coordinator, Siddhesh Bhagat, has given an ultimatum of one month. "If the government does not roll back the revised tariff, the AAP will stage a protest", Bhagat said.



Bhagat alleged that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has failed to implement the free water scheme and said that only Arvind Kejriwal knows the formula for providing free electricity.

"After AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal promised free electricity and water to the Goans if the AAP formed the government, the BJP government tried to copy AAP. But they failed miserably. Only Arvind Kejriwal knows the formula of providing free water and electricity," he said.

"Ordinary people are receiving water bills ranging from 40,000 to 1,00,000 as a result of the revised water tariff. Previously, a 15 unit cost Rs 1.50, a 15-50 unit cost Rs 5.50, and a 50-65 unit cost Rs 12. They now charge Rs. 3 per unit for 0-15 units, Rs. 9 for 15-25 units, Rs.15 for 25-40 units, and Rs. 15 for 40-50 units. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's free water scheme provides free water until the 16 unit. If a family has consumed 0.1-0.2 units more then they are no longer eligible for this scheme," Bhagat added. (ANI)

