Goa Assembly polls: Will give land ownership rights to Mauxi villagers if AAP voted to power, says Kejriwal

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 8 (ANI): Ahead of assembly elections in Goa next year, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that if voted to power, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will restore the land rights of villagers of Mauxsi within six months.

He was in Panaji addressing the villagers of Mauxi in the Poriem constituency.

While reading a document, he said, "It says that the land belongs to the state government and the villagers are encroaching on the land. How can these villagers encroach on the land if they have been cultivating in these fields for 50-60 years? I promise everyone that within 6 months of being voted to power, we will study the issue of land rights and give everyone the ownership rights to their lands. An MLA gets his rights to his land but can't a poor person get the same?"

Kejriwal said that on being voted to power, his government will build great government schools in every village of the state.

"Earlier in Delhi, government schools used to be in a bad shape. They were lying damaged, there were no teachers. But our party made many great government schools and parents are now admitting their children into the government schools and their children are leaving their private schools. These government schools are producing great results. We promise that we will build great government schools in every village of Goa if voted to power," he said.



Kejriwal asserted that the AAP is an honest party that does not loot people's money.

Highlighting the success of Mohalla clinics in Delhi, he also announced that clinics will be opened in every village and mohalla of the state.

Talking about AAP's efforts to restore uninterrupted electricity supply in Delhi, he said, "Earlier, there used to be a lot of power cuts in Delhi. But we changed it and now Delhi gets free and uninterrupted electricity. We will provide the people of Goa with the same on being voted to power."

Employment generation and unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 per month were also promised by Kejriwal for the people of Goa on being elected to power.

He urged the audience to vote for AAP saying, "Can you finally tell your older MLAs that it's their time to go? If he stays in power for 50-60 years, he will feel that he does not need to work. This is a time to change, just like the people in Delhi did. Send all the older MLAs back to their homes and bring AAP here. Please give us one chance. If you will vote for us once, you will completely forget about other political parties." (ANI)

