Goa assembly Speaker to hear disqualification plea against former Congress MLAs on Feb 13

Panaji (Goa) [India], Jan 25 (ANI): Goa assembly Speaker Rajesh Patnekar on Saturday set February 13 as the date for hearing in connection with the disqualification petition against 10 former Congress MLAs.

The next hearing will be conducted on February 13 at 11 am in the chamber of the Speaker at Assembly Complex, Porvorim, as per the letter issued by Patnekar's Secretary.

"You are requested to take notice and in default of your appearance either in person or through counsel, the petition shall be heard and determined in your absence," the letter addressed to Girish Chodankar, President of the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee read.

Chodankar had filed the petition against the 10 former Congress MLAs who had joined BJP last year. (ANI)

