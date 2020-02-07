Goa budget full of promises to fool people: Digambar Kamat

New Delhi [India], Feb 7 (ANI): After being whisked out of the assembly while Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was presenting the budget yesterday, leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat on Friday said, "Budget is full of promises to fool the people."

Kamat gave his reaction a day after a budget was presented on the floor of the state assembly amidst protests by the opposition benches.

"Wondering how wonders will happen, as the budget figures are wandering away from the realistic facts. The budget full of promises is to fool the people of Goa," the Congress leader tweeted.

The Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant yesterday had stated that the state budget was "100 per cent implementable and realistic".

Sawant on Thursday presented a "revenue surplus" budget with an outlay of Rs 21,056.35 crore. (ANI)

