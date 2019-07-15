Goa: Chandrakant Kavlekar appointed Agriculture Minister

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 15 (ANI): Days after being inducted into the Goa cabinet, rebel Congress MLA and Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar was appointed as Town and country Planning Ministers.

Four other departments - Agriculture, Archives, Archaeology, Factories and Boilers have been allotted to Kavlerkar, who was earlier Leader of Opposition in Goa Assembly.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant reshuffled his cabinet and inducted three rebel Congress MLAs - Jennifer Monserrate, Filipe Neri and Kavalekar in the Council of Ministers.

Jennifer has been allotted Revenue, Information Technology, and Labour and Employment Ministry while Filipe has been appointed as Water Resources, Fisheries and Legal Metrology Minister.

Former Deputy Speaker Michael Lobo has been allotted Waster Management, Ports, Science and Technology department. (ANI)

