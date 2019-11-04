Goa CM Pramod Sawant submitting a memorandum to Prakash Javadekar on Monday.
Goa CM-led all party delegation meets Javadekar, raises Mhadei issue

ANI | Updated: Nov 04, 2019 18:23 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): An all-party delegation led by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday met Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar and put forth concerns pertaining to Mhadei issue here.
After the meeting, the Chief Minister said that Javadekar has assured to protect the interest of the state and people of Goa.
"Submitted representation on behalf of the delegation and highlighted the wrongful manner in which a letter was issued by his Ministry to Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Ltd. regarding Kalasa-Bhandura project," he tweeted.
"The Minister was kind enough to assure a written communication on the same within 10 days. Every member expressed his views. After listening to everyone Javdekar ji assured his support to protect the interest of the state and people of Goa," he added.
The request put forth by the state government mentions, "the Mahadayi Basin constitutes 42 per cent of the total geographical area or the landmass of the State of Goa. We are constrained to approach you jointly on behalf of the people of Goa to save our mother Mahadayi. There has been at attempt to destroy environment, ecology, life and the culture of Goa by diverting waters from the Mahadayi River. It is a matter of survival of our mother Mahadayi and the people of Goa."
The delegation stated that Karnataka has misled the Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change (MoEF&CC) by stating that the Kalsa-Bhandura Dam is a drinking water project and hence does not find a place in the schedule of EIA Notification-2006.
"Factually, the water from Kalsa-Bhandura project is proposed to be diverted into Malaprabha project. The Malaprabha Project is undisputedly an Irrigation Project. The said diverted water could be used in the Malaprabha Project for irrigation purpose," read the memorandum.
The delegation said that any diversion of water from the Mahadayi river would adversely affect the Flora and Fauna in both these Wildlife Sanctuaries.
Meanwhile, Goa Forward Party (GFP) has filed a petition in Principal Bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) against the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MOEF) over the issue.
Earlier, Sawant had said that he would urge Javadekar to withdraw the letter written by Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to a Karnataka government agency.
He had also written a letter to Javdekar demanding to withdraw the clearance given to Kalasa-Banduri drinking project on the Mhadei River.
The river called Mahadayi in Karnataka and Mhadei in Goa has been a bone of contention between the two neighbouring states since decades, it originates in Karnataka and meets the Arabian Sea in Panaji in Goa, while briefly flowing through Maharashtra.
Congress Goa unit chief Girish Chodankar hit out at the BJP government.
He said that said that the party will stage demonstrations against the "biased" approach of BJP towards Karnataka over Mhadei. (ANI)

iocl