Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar (File Photo/ANI)
Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar (File Photo/ANI)

Goa: CM remained silent on gross corruption issues during monsoon session, says state Cong

ANI | Updated: Sep 08, 2019 21:56 IST

Panaji (Goa) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Launching a sharp attack on Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President Girish Chodankar said Chief Minister has remained silent on the gross corruption issues, irregularities, and scams which have come to the fore during the monsoon session of Goa Legislative Assembly.
In an official statement, Chodankar said, "It is shocking that the Chief Minister has given his acceptance to the scams exposed through the replies given to the State Legislative Assembly by not ordering any inquiry or taking action against his Ministers, Officials, and Agents."
"As we complete a month today since the monsoon session of the Goa Legislative Assembly concluded, the Government has not fulfilled a single assurance given to the house," he added.
Chodankar further lambasted Sawant for causing severe 'hardships' and 'inconvenience' to the public during the festive season in Goa.
"Sawant has shown his complete insensitivity towards the people of Goa. The BJP Government headed by him has caused severe hardships, pains, and inconvenience to the public during the festive season. The common man in the State of Goa who was badly hit with heavy rains suffered more on account of the failure of the Government to take corrective measures in road repairs, un-interrupted power supply during the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi festival," Chodankar said in the statement.
"This Government has failed to provide relief to the Mining dependents during the festive season and is completely clueless about the resumption of mining," he added.
Chodankar has urged Sawant to apologise publically to the citizens of Goa for causing inconvenience and for supporting corruption.
"I demand the Chief Minister to publically apologise to the Goans for the inconvenience caused to them due to corruption and collapse of administration of the Government. The Chief Minister should either admit about his support to the corruption or take action against his Ministers who are completely exposed in corruption as per documents provided to the Goa Legislative Assembly," he said.
Chodankar claimed that the state government has caused sufferings to the youth of Goa by making them stand in long queues for obtaining job application forms in Goa Medical College (GMC).
"The Government has added salt to the wounds of the public who were literally injured while travelling on potholed roads all across Goa by making them travel from distant places like Canacona, Pernem, Sanguem to Bambolim," said Chodankar.
Chodankar urged the Health Minister Vishwajit Rane to apologise to the public for his 'high handed' attitude in applications for the job issue.
The arrogance of the Transport Minister was on display when he tried to push for implementation of the new Motor Vehicles Rules despite Government failure to provide good infrastructure, Chodankar wrote in the official statement.
Chodankar further attacked Sawant for failing to come clean about various scandals including, admitting his close relative in GMC doing injustice to the eligible students. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 22:04 IST

Forensic Science Laboratory in Delhi gets NABL Accreditation

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): The Forensic Science Laboratory located in sector 14 Rohini area got accredited by National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 22:01 IST

Telangana: Chief Minister Rao appoints nephew as his Finance Minister

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has given the crucial Finance Ministry to his nephew T Harish Rao, who along with five others took oath as members of his Council of Ministers on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 21:59 IST

Amit Shah likely to visit Hyderabad on Telangana State...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Hyderabad on the occasion of Telangana Liberation Day on September 17, said G Kishan Reddy, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 21:52 IST

We pray ISRO gets 100% success: Shahnawaz Hussain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain on Sunday expressed confidence that Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) will achieve 100 per cent success with Chandrayaan-2 mission.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 21:47 IST

Haryana has got the benefit of double-engine: PM Modi

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that Haryana, over the last five years, has got the benefit of the double-engine -- BJP's Central and state governments.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 21:19 IST

PM Modi congratulates Priyavrata, youngest to pass 'Mahapariksha'

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded a 16-year-old boy for becoming the youngest person to pass the "Mahapariksha" examination.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 21:08 IST

PM Modi to address COP 14 to UNCCD in Greater Noida on Monday

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 14th Conference of Parties (COP14) of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) being held in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 21:00 IST

Using no pesticides, this lady grows almost 15 varieties of...

Trivandrum (Kerala) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): In a bid to consume non-contaminated and healthy food, Padma Suresh, a housewife, grows almost 15 popular vegetable varieties in her mini terrace kitchen garden in Trivandrum, Kerala.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 20:57 IST

Siddaramaiah may be responsible for Shivakumar's arrest:...

Bagalkot (Karnataka) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Karnataka's BJP unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Sunday claimed that former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah might be responsible for the arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar in a money laundering case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 20:55 IST

People will now start following traffic rules: Javadekar

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): The situation will change drastically over a span of three to four months with the provisions of the new Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act coming into effect from September 1, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 20:51 IST

PM Modi praises Khattar for providing 'new direction' to state...

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for giving a 'new direction' to the state in the last five years and lauded the efforts of the state government for fighting against corruption and nepotism.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 20:45 IST

'91 per cent of Kashmir region free from any day-time...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): The situation in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh is turning back to normal as the majority of areas continue to function peacefully without any day-time restrictions, said Indian government sources on Sunday.

Read More
iocl