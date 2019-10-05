Goa: CM urges people to take advantage of centrally sponsored schemes

Sankhali (Goa) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday requested the people of the state to register themselves for various centrally sponsored schemes and avail of banking services.

Speaking at an event, Sawant said: "Goa is the only state in our country which has many schemes for all sections of the people, but these schemes receive a very poor response from the people."

The Chief Minister then urged the people to register themselves under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana and the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana through a nationalised bank.

He also appealed to the public to take make the most of the services provided by various banks, while speaking at the 'Customer Outreach Programme'.

"This programme was a part of a systematic bank reform process, which is envisioned to take banks at the doorsteps, increase the ease of customer access and delivery of services and also to revive the festival spirit in the state," read an official release. (ANI)

