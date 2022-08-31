Goa CM vows to strengthen anti-narcotics cell in state

Panaji (Goa) [India], August 31 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said that his government is making all attempts to strengthen the anti-narcotics cell of the state.

"We are strengthening our Anti-Narcotics Cell in the State and spreading awareness about drugs. We will encourage spiritual and wellness tourism here," Goa CM Pramod Sawant said while offering prayers to Lord Ganesh on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.



"On this occasion, we have released approximately Rs 146 crore under different welfare schemes benefitting around 3,30,000 families," he said further.

The festivities began on August 31 and will conclude on September 9. The festivities will end with the final immersion of the Ganesha idols, called the Visarjan. The festival is celebrated with much grandeur in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Gujarat among other states.

The festival is celebrated with much pomp and zeal in several states across the country and 2022 marks the return of its celebration after 2 years of COVID-induced restrictions.

Also known as Ganeshotsav, this auspicious ten-day starts with Chaturthi Tithi and ends on Anantha Chaturdashi. Devotees of Lord Ganesh, the god of wisdom and good fortune, mark his birth during the Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month.



People bring Lord Ganesh idols to their homes, observe fasts, prepare mouth-watering delicacies, pray to the Lord and observe rituals during this festival.

Goa has decided to spread awareness about the drawbacks of consuming drugs and narcotics as it is a serious threat to humankind.

Recently, a Bhartiya Janata Party leader Sonali Phogat was forcibly drugged by her two associates who are now arrested after being named as accused in the case.

Sonali Phogat, 42, was declared dead at the St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa on August 23. A post-mortem report revealed blunt force injury on her body, following which the Goa Police registered a murder case.



The Court in Goa on Sunday remanded the three accused in the death case of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sonali Phogat and sent them to five-day police custody.

The three persons accused in the BJP leader's death who were produced before the Court were the owner of Curlies restaurant Edwin Nunes, drug peddler Rama Mandrekar and Dattaprasad Gaonkar.

The Goa Police arrested two more persons-- Edwin Nunes and suspected drug peddler Dattprashad Gaonkar-- in connection with the murder case of BJP leader Sonali Phogat, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Jivba Dalvi said on Saturday. (ANI)

