Goa: Congress considers moving court after 10 of its MLAs defected to BJP

ANI | Updated: Jul 17, 2019 15:26 IST

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 17 (ANI): State Congress president Girish Chodankar on Wednesday said that the party is considering approaching the judiciary after a "proper study" of the manner in which 10 MLAs defected from the party last week.
"We are considering moving court after studying the issue," Chodankar told reporters at a press conference here.
Chodankar, who resigned as state party president in the wake of the series of high profile resignations from Congress party office-bearers also said, "I would continue to work as state president because my resignation has not been accepted by the Congress national leadership."
Ten Goa Congress MLAs shifted allegiance to BJP on July 10. They joined BJP in the presence of its Working President J P Nadda and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on July 11.
With this, the Congress party which is grappling for survival in Karnataka suffered yet another blow on the formal induction of its 10 MLAs into the BJP. The strength of Congress on the floor of the Assembly was reduced to mere five.
These MLAs include -- Kavlekar, Isidore Fernandes, Francis Silveira, Filipe Neri Rodrigues, Jennifer, Atanasio Monserrate, Antonio Fernandes, Nilakanth Halarnkar, Clafacio Dias and Wilfred D'Sa. (ANI)

