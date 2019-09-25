Goa Congress demands CM to take action against accused behind viral poster for nude party

Panaji (Goa) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): Goa Women Congress president Pratima Coutinho on Wednesday condemned the incident of a viral poster inviting people for the nude party and demanded Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to take action against the those found guilty in the case.

Speaking to ANI, Coutinho said, "We condemn what is going on social media. For the last three days, Goa is being shown in a bad light. A poster is being circulated regarding the nude party in Goa. The person who posted this should be booked as he/she is tarnishing the image of Goa."

She continued, "Previously, Goa was branded with bad tourism like casinos, drugs, prostitution. And now this poster is showing the world that nude parties are taking place in Goa. We urge Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to punish the people who are trying to portray Goa as a sex destination."

The Congress leader also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ask Indian filmmakers not to show the people of Goa in a bad light.

The poster which went viral on Monday mentioned that there will be 15-20 foreigners and more than 10 Indian girls taking part in the proposed party.

The police had already begun a probe in connection with the poster matter. (ANI)

