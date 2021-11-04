Goa congress holds protest against fuel prices, inflation in Mapusa

Mapusa (Goa) [India], November 4 (ANI): On the eve of Diwali, Goa Congress held a protest against fuel prices and inflation by burning effigy of "Mhargaisur", an inflation-driven rendition of 'Narakasur' (demon).

The protest drive was led by Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Girish Chodankar. Leader of Opposition in Goa Assembly Digambar Kamat, Congress leader Alex Reginaldo Lawrence, party MLAs and a huge number of party workers were present in the protest.



"The beginning of slaying the demons begins from today and it will not end here. Goans will continue burning demons in various forms and finally, Diwali will be celebrated on the counting day of the Goa election. The creators of these demons would be sent home forever," Chodankar said.



He said Congress once coming to power will provide relief to people within a week's time.

"BJP killed Goans during COVID and those who survived are being killed every day by increasing prices of petroleum and LPG prices by levying unnecessary taxes," Chodankar added.

He said the inflation rate which was 3.18 per cent in 2019 has increased to 6.26 per cent.

Digambar Kamat said people have suffered enough and time has come to teach a lesson to the ruling BJP government. "The change has begun and Goa will create history with a massive Congress victory in the Assembly elections which will eventually wipe out BJP from the Centre," added Kamat.

The protest march along with the effigy of "Mhargaisur" kept on bullock cart was taken from Khorlim to Bodgeshwar Temple precinct. Some protesters also pulled motorcycles by a rope Traditional drums were at the forefront of the protest march with anti-BJP slogans were raised by Congress workers. (ANI)

