Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik with Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar in Panaji on Monday. Photo/ANI

Goa: Deputy CM meets Governor, holds talks over developing agriculture

ANI | Updated: Nov 11, 2019 23:07 IST

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 11 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar met Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday and discussed with him about the initiatives taken by the Department of Agriculture.
This was the first meeting between the Deputy CM and the Governor after the latter assumed office on November 3.
"Goa's identity as a tourist state is because of the coastline that we have. However, Goa's inland has a base of agriculture and if we develop that, we can create a distinct footprint on the national level," Kavlekar told the Governor.
Kavlekar, who is also the Minister of Agriculture, was assured of all possible help and cooperation by Governor Malik during the meeting.
Malik was appointed Governor of Goa by President Ram Nath Kovind on October 25.
The previous Governor Mridula Sinha had taken charge of the coastal state in 2014. Her term ended this year.
Malik was the Governor of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir before it was bifurcated into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with a legislature, and Ladakh without legislature. (ANI)

