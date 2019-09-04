Goa: Digambar Kamat refutes allegations levelled by Sports Minister

Panjim (Goa) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Refuting allegations levelled by Sports Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar regarding postponement of National Games in 2011, Leader of Opposition and Margao MLA Digambar Kamat on Wednesday said that the BJP leader's statement is 'contempt" of Goa Legislative Assembly.

"The Sports Minister Babu Ajgaonkar holding me responsible for the postponement of National Games is contempt of Goa Legislative Assembly. I have put all the records straight. I hope Goa CM Dr Pramod Sawant willl advise ministers to refrain from making baseless statements," he tweeted.

The Leader of Opposition stated that during the discussion on LAQ on National Games, he had clearly put the records straight that it was due to delay in the organisation of previous editions of National Games by other states, thus, Goa could not host the Games in 2011. (ANI)

