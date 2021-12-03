Goa Forward Party MLA Jayesh Salgaonkar joins BJP

Panaji (Goa) [India], December 3 (ANI): Ahead of assembly polls in the state, Goa Forward Party (GFP) MLA from Saligao, Jayesh Salgaonkar joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday in the presence of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Speaking to the media, Sawant said, " I welcome Goa Forward Party MLA Jayesh Salgaonkar to India's largest democratic party. BJP will definitely win Saligao constituency and also form the government in 2022."

Salgaonkar, said, "I have worked at the grassroots level and feel that now I can work more effectively by taking to people the various schemes launched by Pramod Sawant Ji and Central government."



The former MLA submitted his resignation to the Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly Rajesh Patnekar late at night on Thursday.

Notably, the GFP had announced an alliance with Congress for Goa Assembly polls 2022 on December 1. With his resignation, the strength of the 40 members Goa assembly has come down to 38 as Congress MLA Luizinho Faleiro too recently resigned as MLA to join TMC.

The differences between Salgaonkar and the party surfaced when the ex-MLA was unavailable during the announcement of the alliance.

A show-cause notice was issued to him after Salgaonkar did not refute BJP MLA Atanasio Monserrate statement alleging that the Saligao MLA was on his way to the BJP.

Assembly polls in Goa are due in early 2022. (ANI)

