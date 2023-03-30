Goa Governor calls on PM Modi, issues pertaining to state discussed

New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital and held discussions on several issues pertaining to the state.

He also presented PM Modi with a Goan-origin Kunbi shawl and coffee table book published by the Raj Bhavan.



"The Governor of Goa, Shri P.S. Sreedharan Pillai called on Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at New Delhi today. Governor Shri Shreedharan Pillai presented the Goan-origin Kunbi Shawl and Coffee Table Book published by Raj Bhavan to the Prime Minister. The Governor also discussed various issues pertaining to Goa during the meeting," read a release by the Goa government.

Earlier, on March 20, the Goa Governor chaired a meeting with a high-level G20 delegation at Raj Bhavan.

Harsh Vardhan Shringla, G20 chief coordinator, L Ramesh Babu, JS (Summits), Col. Vivek Arya, OSD(Logistics), Ashok Kumar Sharma, consultant(Logistics), Arvind Singh, secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Union government, Jasvinder Singh, director, G20, Ministry of Tourism, Radha Katyal Narang, director, G20, Ministry of Tourism, D Venkatesan, regional director, Indian Tourism West, Ministry of Tourism, RK Dhawan personal secretary to secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Dhiraj Wagle, deputy director, GTDC, were present during the meeting. (ANI)

