Goa has a strong government, says Deputy CM Manohar Ajgaonkar over Sanjay Raut's remark

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister of Goa Manohar Ajgaonkar on Friday exuded confidence in the stability of his government and said that Sanjay Raut's statements in reference to Goa were only a 'dream'.

"The Goa has a strong government now. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut is only dreaming. 10 MLAs of the Congress left their party and joined BJP after seeing the governments work," said Ajganokar while speaking to ANI.

"The BJP will not complete its full term but will come for the next term also," he added.

Goa Forward Party President Vijai Sardesai on Friday said that "Maha Vikas Agadi" (Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena), an alliance that recently formed government in Maharashtra should be extended to Goa.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had stated that Goa Forward Party president along with three MLAs is forming an alliance with Shiv Sena.

"Goa Forward Party president and ex-Deputy Chief Minister of Goa, Vijai Sardesai along with 3 MLAs, is forming an alliance with Shiv Sena. A new political front is taking shape in Goa, just like it happened in Maharashtra. Soon we will see the magic in Goa also, "said Raut.

In July the Goa Forward Party (GFP) president had withdrawn its support to the BJP government led by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in the state.

It came after Congress defectors, including former Leader of Opposition in Assembly Chandrakant Kavlekar, and a BJP leader were inducted into the Goa Cabinet while three GFP leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Sardesai and an Independent MLA, were sacked from their posts. (ANI)

