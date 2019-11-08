Michael Lobo, Goa minister for solid waste management
Michael Lobo, Goa minister for solid waste management

Goa minister says, Centre gave green signal for river diversion project for 'political reasons'

ANI | Updated: Nov 08, 2019 12:10 IST

Panaji (Goa) [India], Sep 8 (ANI): Goa minister for solid waste management, Michael Lobo on Friday said that the Centre gave a nod to Karnataka for the Kalasa-Banduri water diversion project for "political reasons".
Lobo made the remark just days after Union Environment Ministry headed by Prakash Javedkar sent a letter to the Karnataka stating, "The scheme doesn't envisage creating new command area or providing water to suffering existing command areas for irrigation. Also the project doesn't involve hydroelectric power generation [and] is purely a drinking water supply scheme and does not attract the provisions of the EIA notification 2006 and its subsequent amendments."
The project involves constructing an Rs 800 crore diversion project on the Mahadayi River to improve drinking water supply to the twin cities of Hubballi-Dharwad and the districts of Belagavi and Gadag.
He further stated "one should not get distracted by such a letter, which could be issued to assuage the political situation in Karnataka" and added that there could be fresh election in the state.
"The letter to the Karnataka government does not specify environmental clearance to the Kalsa-Bhandura project. Time and again such letters have been issued...Sometimes this type of letters are also given for political reasons," he said while addressing a press conference here.
"Everyone should understand that by-polls are scheduled in that state. There could also be fresh elections in the state. Political situation is not very good over there. But we should not get distracted by any letters issued to them."
On a closer look, opposition political quarters in the coastal state have criticised the Central government's move.
Congress Party has condemned the government's decision to accord environmental clearance to the 'illegal' Kalasa-Banduri Nala project of diverting Mahadayi water to Malprabha by constructing a canal through the thick forest.
Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra have conflicting interests on the issue of sharing Mahadayi river water. While the river originates in Karnataka, a major part of it flows in Goa and briefly in Maharashtra.
The Karnataka government has sought the release of 7.56 TMC feet water from Mahadayi river for the Kalasa-Banduri Nala project.
The Kalasa-Banduri Nala diversion project is being undertaken by Karnataka to improve drinking water supply in Hubballi-Dharwad and the districts of Belagavi and Gadag. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 12:14 IST

On 3rd demonetisation anniversary, Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): On the third anniversary of demonetisation, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday took a jibe at the central government over the note ban exercise.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 12:12 IST

Security heightened ahead of Ayodhya title dispute verdict

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Security has been heightened here ahead of the verdict in the Ayodhya title dispute case.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 11:44 IST

Seat-sharing agreement between Cong, JMM for Jharkhand polls to...

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): The Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is moving ahead towards a seat-sharing agreement for the ensuing state assembly elections and a formal announcement on the same is likely to be made soon, said JMM leader Hemant Soren.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 11:42 IST

K'taka rebel MLAs seek deferment of bypolls

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Karnataka Congress-JD(S) disqualified MLAs on Friday approached the Supreme Court seeking deferment of state bypolls which are scheduled to take place on December 5.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 11:40 IST

President's rule in Maharashtra would mean disrespect to people...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Amid uncertainty looming over the government formation in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said that if President's rule is imposed in Maharashtra, it will be disrespect to people of the state.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 11:29 IST

Delhi : PM Modi, Amit Shah and VP Naidu met LK Advani on his...

New Delhi (India), Nov 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu called on BJP stalwart Lal Krishna Advani at his residence and extended their greetings on his 92nd birthday here on Friday. BJP working president JP Nadda was also present.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 11:27 IST

Traditional agriculture was organic farming 'by default', claims...

Shivamogga(Karnataka) [India] Nov 8 (ANI): Explaining farming techniques, a young research associate, Ullas MY from University of Agriculture and Horticulture Sciences (UAHS) in Shivamogga said that traditional farming and organic farming are same "by default".

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 11:15 IST

Tis Hazari incident: DCP Monika Bhardwaj seen pleading before...

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): In another CCTV clip of the Tis Hazari clash, DCP North Monika Bhardwaj can be seen pleading before the lawyers to stop the violence after a clash broke out between the police and lawyers on November 2.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 11:13 IST

PM Modi to inaugurate Kartarpur Corridor PTB on Saturday

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the state-of-the-art Passenger Terminal Building (PTB) Complex at Kartarpur Corridor in Dera Baba Nanak of Punjab's Gurdaspur district on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 11:06 IST

Film director K Balachander's statue unveiled in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): A statue of late film director K Balachander was unveiled at the production house of political leader and actor Kamal Haasan in Chennai on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 10:36 IST

CRPF jawan injured in accidental firing succumbs to injuries

Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, who was wounded in accidental firing, succumbed to his injuries on Friday, said Inspector General (IG) of Bastar division P Sundarraj.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 10:35 IST

Will not let BJP form govt in Maharashtra: Congress

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Congress leader Husain Dalwai on Friday said that his party will not allow the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form the government in Maharashtra.

Read More
iocl