Goa: Political parties, NGOs protest over Kalasa-Banduri water diversion project

Porvorim (Goa) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): The Congress party along with Goa Forward Party, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, Shiv Sena, various NGOs and social activists on Friday staged a protest on the National Highway in Porvorim against the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change order allowing Karnataka to divert Mhadei water.

During the 'rasta roko' protest near the State Secretariat, traffic was blocked for nearly an hour.

This came ahead of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's meeting with Union Minister Prakash Javadekar as part of an all-party delegation. He is expected to urge the ministry to withdraw the decision regarding the Kalasa-Banduri water diversion project in Karnataka.

President of the Congress' women's wing, Pratima Coutinho said that the decision of the Union Ministry for Environment and Forests to grant the clearance to the Karnataka government project was "illegal".

The protests staged by the Opposition and civil society come three days before Sawant is expected to lead an all-party to the national capital, to discuss the issue with MoEF Minister Prakash Javdekar and urge him to withdraw his ministry's nod to the controversial project.

The main Opposition party in Goa, the Congress is also expected to be part of the delegation. (ANI)

