Goa polls: Independent MLA Prasad Gaonkar resigns, likely to join Congress

Panaji (Goa) [India], January 9 (ANI): Ahead of the Assembly elections, Independent MLA Prasad Gaonkar resigned from the Goa assembly on Sunday.



He is likely to join Congress. The Sanguem MLA submitted his resignation to the Goa Assembly Speaker.

Meanwhile, Assembly elections in Goa are scheduled to be held on February 14.

The counting of votes in all states will take place on March 10. The poll dates were announced by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra at a press conference in Delhi today. With the announcement of poll dates, the model code of conduct has come into force. (ANI)

