Goa polls: Senior BJP leaders to start canvassing in state

Panaji (Goa) [India], February 3 (ANI): Gearing up for the Assembly elections which are just 10 days away, the BJP central leadership will visit Goa for the campaign, said a press release.

After his visit on January 30, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will once again interact with the people, party leaders and the Karyakartas.



The prominent names also include Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani and BJP national President J P Nadda.

The star campaigners will tour the constituencies in North and South Goa. The BJP unit of Goa will release its election manifesto which has incorporated suggestions from the common people.

Irani will be in Goa on February 5. February 6 will have the presence of Gadkari. On February 7, Shah will campaign for the Party. While the Defence Minister's campaign tour is slated on February 10-11, Nadda will be in Goa on February 8 and February 11. (ANI)

