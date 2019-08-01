Former Chief Minister and NCP MLA Churchill Alemao
Former Chief Minister and NCP MLA Churchill Alemao

Goan women 'delicate', not suited for night shifts: ex-CM Churchill Alemao

ANI | Updated: Aug 01, 2019 20:53 IST

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Former Chief Minister and NCP MLA Churchill Alemao on Thursday said native women and girls in Goa are "delicate", adding that t is not safe for them to work late at night.
Speaking on the Factories (Goa Amendment) Bill, 2019, in the state Assembly, Alemao said, "There are a lot of migrants in Goa. Goans have mostly gone abroad. Our girls and ladies are not safe now. They are delicate. What kind of security can the government give them?"
While discussing the bill which allows women to work late, the leader referred to casinos to explain the "difference" between working women and homemakers.
"I visit casinos and was a member of a casino some time ago. I have seen that Goans do not work there. All other people hailing from Manipur, Arunachal, Bihar and Shillong work there. In my village, I see them working in nightshifts. They are courageous people and are not afraid. Goan women are not like them. They are delicate," he said.
Opposition leader and former chief minister Digambar Kamat backed Alemao and said that Opposition members are worried about the security of Goan women doing night shifts.
"In casinos, most of the working ladies are not Goan. We are more worried about Goan ladies, who, if the bill is passed, will work in the night shift," Kamat told ANI.

He also said that the Opposition wanted the government to refer the Bill to the select committee so more discussions could be held about ways and means to make it safe for women working in night shifts. (ANI)

