Goa Governor Mridula Sinha, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant along with newly inducted ministers at Raj Bhawan in Panaji, Goa on Saturday. Photo/ANI  
Goa Governor Mridula Sinha, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant along with newly inducted ministers at Raj Bhawan in Panaji, Goa on Saturday. Photo/ANI  

Goa's Cabinet reshuffle: 3 'Congress MLAs' take oath as ministers in BJP government

ANI | Updated: Jul 13, 2019 16:10 IST

Panaji [Goa], July 13 (ANI): Four legislators, including three Congress defectors, on Saturday took oath as ministers in Chief Minister Pramod Sawant-led BJP government here.
The three Congress legislators who were made ministers are Chandrakant Kavelkar, Jennifer Monserrate, and Filipe Nery Rodrigues.
This comes soon after four ministers -- Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sardesai, Rohan Khaunte, Vinod Paliencar, and Jayesh Salongakar were sacked from the ministry to accommodate the Congress MLAs who defected to the BJP.
BJP MLA Michael Lobo, who resigned from the post of Deputy Speaker, also joined the government as a minister.
Earlier, Sawant had sought the resignation of four of his ministers -- three of Goa Forward Party and an independent, but they refused.
Speaker Rajesh Patnekar has said that the Assembly will function as the per schedule.
"Though new ministers have been inducted, the Assembly will go on as per the schedule. The new ministers will have to study their portfolios while answering questions on the floor of the House."
"As far as I am concerned, there is no rescheduling of the Assembly and the Congress party will have to give the name of Leader of Opposition by Monday," Patnekar told ANI.
On the night of July 10, Chief Minister Sawant had gone to Delhi along with 10 MLAs to meet senior BJP leaders including working president JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the development.
Following this, the rebel MLAs joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.
With 10 MLAs changing the sides, the strength of Congress on the floor of the House has been reduced to five.
The MLAs who defected include Kavlekar, Isidore Fernandes, Francis Silveira, Filipe Neri Rodrigues, Jennifer, Atanasio Monserrate, Antonio Fernandes, Nilakanth Halarnkar, Clafacio Dias and Wilfred D'Sa. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 17:32 IST

Karnataka crisis: Rebel Cong MLA Nagraj softens stand, may...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 13 (ANI): Congress on Saturday further mounted its efforts to woo back its MLAs even as five more dissident legislators approached the Supreme Court seeking its direction to Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar to accept their resignation and not proceed to disqualify them.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 17:29 IST

Kamal Nath to be in Bengaluru on Sunday

New Delhi (India), July 13 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath will be in Bengaluru on Sunday as his party battles a political crisis to save the coalition government in karnataka.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 17:27 IST

MP: BJP leader alleges Kamal Nath govt renewed Scindia School...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): BJP leader MLA Vijay Shah on Saturday alleged that Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led government renewed for free the lease of over 100 acres of land allocated to a school run by Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia in Gwalior.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 17:17 IST

CISF nabs woman with 20.8 kg narcotics at IGI Airport

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Friday night nabbed a foreign lady passenger carrying narcotics substance 'Pseudoephedrine' weighing about 20.8 kg worth approximately Rs 21 lakh at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 17:07 IST

Bihar: Heavy rains claim two lives, six districts severely affected

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 13 (ANI): As heavy rains continue to wreak havoc in Bihar, two children have lost their lives in Kishanganj.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 16:51 IST

Kerala: 12-year-old operates free library in Kochi

Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 13 (ANI): A deep love for books and reading has prompted a 12-year-old from Kochi to set up and run a free library in this Kerala city and lay claim possibly to the title of 'youngest librarian' perhaps in the entire country.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 16:47 IST

Former INLD leader Gopichand Gahlot joins BJP

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 13 (ANI): Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Gopichand Gahlot joined Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday in Gurugram in the presence of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 16:41 IST

No intrusion by Chinese troops in Leh's Demchok: Army chief

New Delhi (India), July 13 (ANI): Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Saturday dismissed reports of intrusion by Chinese troops in Demchok area of Leh in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 16:39 IST

Jhilmil fire: Kejriwal expresses shock over deaths

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday expressed shock over the death of three persons in a fire at a rubber factory in Jhilmil Industrial area.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 16:38 IST

Madarsa in Aligarh to have both temple and mosque: Salma Ansari

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): Setting an example of Hindu-Muslim unity and religious tolerance, Salma Ansari wife of former Vice-President Hamid Ansari, has decided to build both a temple and a mosque inside the "Chacha Nehru Madarsa" run by her here. She asserts that this will also

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 16:34 IST

Coimbatore: 6 feet long cobra, wild scorpion rescued from septic tank

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 13 (ANI): A six-feet long cobra and a giant wild scorpion were rescued from a septic tank at Nanjundapuram Arm House in Coimbatore, on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 16:32 IST

Take the zeal of Swachhata Abhiyan from Parliament to each...

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Launching a two-day long special cleanliness drive in the Parliament House Estate on Saturday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged the MPs to work towards taking the zeal of Swachhata Abhiyan to each village of the country.

Read More
iocl