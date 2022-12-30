God cannot be compared with anyone and I did not do so: Congress leader Salman Khurshid

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India] [India], December 29 (ANI): After facing a backlash on social media over his remarks related to Lord Ram, Congress leader and former Union Minister Salman Khurshid said on Thursday that God cannot be compared with anyone and he did not do so.

"God cannot be compared with anyone and I did not do so. We have learnt from Indian culture that if you want to convey a message about an ideal person or being, then you should be like his "khadau" (wooden sandals) or take his khadau. It does not mean that the khadau which I have brought is of Lord Ram," said Khurshid at a press briefing.

Earlier this month, the Congress leader linked the ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' to the epic Ramayana, and compared party leader Rahul Gandhi to Lord Ram and the Congress to 'Bharat'.

Addressing mediapersons, Khurshid said, "Rahul Gandhi is superhuman. While we are freezing in the cold and wearing jackets, he is going out in T-Shirts (for his Bharat Jodo Yatra). He is like a yogi doing his 'tapasya' with focus."

"Lord Ram's 'khadau' goes very far. Sometimes when Ram ji is not able to reach, Bharat takes the 'khadau' and goes to places. Like that, we have carried the 'khadau' in Uttar Pradesh. Now that 'khadau' has reached Uttar Pradesh. Ram ji (Rahul Gandhi) will also come," he added.



Salman Khurshid's remarks faced a backlash from Bharatiya Janata Party leaders.

Party national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that the Congress can do any kind of politics to get votes.

"It is in the DNA of the Congress party. If they want votes, they can do any kind of politics and this is the reason behind Salman Khurshid comparing our adorable deity Lord Shri Ram with such a person (Rahul Gandhi) who is out on bail and the people of India will give him the answer," said Gaurav.

Saying that it is complete sycophancy comparing a person who is out on bail on the charges of corruption with Lord Ram, the BJP spokesperson said that this in itself shows that there is no dearth of sycophancy in the Congress party.

"The victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party's ideology is clearly visible. This is the same Congress which used to say that Lord Ram is imaginary," he said.

"It is very clear that the Congress leaders won't hesitate to do politics only for the sake of votes. It is in the DNA of Congress party leaders," he added. (ANI)

